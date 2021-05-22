Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.68. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

