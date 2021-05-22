Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.06 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

