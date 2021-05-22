Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,361 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $49.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -260.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 523.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

