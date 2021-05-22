EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $467.39

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $467.39 and last traded at $467.04, with a volume of 6827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $451.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

