EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EQT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EQT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 359,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

