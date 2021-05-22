Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

EQ opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $183.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

