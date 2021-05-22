Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 1,157,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

