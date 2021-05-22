Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report released on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

