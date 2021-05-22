Eric Manlunas Sells 113,700 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 1,086,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Phunware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

