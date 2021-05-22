Esports Technologies, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 25th (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EBET) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 25th. Esports Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ EBET opened at $21.79 on Friday. Esports Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.