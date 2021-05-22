EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 3,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVER stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 194,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.10 million, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

