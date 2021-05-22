Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 8,525 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

