Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,030. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.