Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

