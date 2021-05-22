Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,457 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 320.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 769,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.74 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.