Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 2,782,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,921. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

