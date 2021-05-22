Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 443,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 21.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 766.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 119,354 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 59.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 11,192,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.