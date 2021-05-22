EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXFO. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

