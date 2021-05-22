F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of FSTX opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. Analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

