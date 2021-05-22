Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $80,601.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00403567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00190879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00849142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

