Feathercoin Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $8.69 million and $20,623.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006964 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

