Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Federal Signal stock remained flat at $$41.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 246,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $13,434,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.