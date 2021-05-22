Ferguson’s (FERG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,228.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,820.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $2.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

