Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Given “Sell” Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their sell rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 1,036,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

