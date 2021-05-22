Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 116,320 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,499,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

