Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

