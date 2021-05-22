Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,693 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $171,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

