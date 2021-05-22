Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.62. 13,665 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

