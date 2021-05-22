Fifth Third Bancorp Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $201.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.80. 3M has a 52 week low of $144.60 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

