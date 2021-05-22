Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 317 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $$97.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.