Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 665 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.