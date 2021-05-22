Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

