FinNexus Price Up 273.2% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 273.2% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

