Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

