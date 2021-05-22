First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.13 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 323,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,933. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

