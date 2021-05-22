First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.01. 50,330,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,071,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

