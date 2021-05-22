First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 254,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,274. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

