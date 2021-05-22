First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

