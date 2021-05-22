First National Trust Co Acquires 11,565 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 867,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

