First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,404. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

