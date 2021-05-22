First National Trust Co Grows Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Archrock were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 678,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,666. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,753 shares of company stock worth $1,952,326. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

