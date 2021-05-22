First National Trust Co Has $559,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 2,703,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

