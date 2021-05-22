First National Trust Co Sells 4,264 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. 5,536,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,977. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.