First National Trust Co Sells 926 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,741. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.