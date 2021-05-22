First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of FDEU opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.93.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
