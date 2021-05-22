First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

FCT stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

