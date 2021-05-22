FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

