FLIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $277,160.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.62 or 0.00882872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00091279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

