Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.09 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Flow has a total market capitalization of $571.57 million and approximately $93.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.47 or 0.00035537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00058121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00362448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00187603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00820145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

