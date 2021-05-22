FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 44.3% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. FOAM has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $43,971.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00914594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,015,058 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

